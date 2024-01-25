MAGA Governor Calls Special Election: “I Urge Everyone” To Vote

When Republican Alabama Governor Kay Ivey ran for re-election in 2021, she said in a campaign ad (below): “The fake news, Big Tech and blue state liberals stole the election from President Trump, but here in Alabama, we are making sure that never happens.” She won the general election with 67.4% of the vote.

[Note: At 79, Ivey is the oldest governor currently serving in the U.S.]

The MAGA Alabama governor announced today that she’s “calling a special election to fill the House District 27 vacancy.” The State House seat in Marshall County was left vacant by Representative Wes Kitchens (R), who just won the Alabama Senate District 9 seat. (No Democrats ran for the seat.)

Two conservative Republican candidates have announced that they’re running for Kitchens’ vacant District 27 seat including correctional officer Stacy George, who lost to Ivey in the 2021 gubernatorial race (see election campaign video below), and to Kitchens in the recent District 9 race.

There is a man named Stacy Lee George running for governor in Alabama. He makes his own campaign videos with special guests. And, well, you're welcome, rest of the world pic.twitter.com/VdUPikdxUt — Josh Moon 🇺🇸 (@Josh_Moon) March 29, 2022

The other candidate running for Kitchens’ seat is Ivey’s former Alabama Department of Early Childhood Education Secretary, Jeana Ross.

In the Governor’s announcement about the special election, Ivey added: “I urge everyone in this district to make their voice heard by voting in the upcoming election. Alabamians deserve to be rightfully represented in the Alabama Legislature.”

I am calling a special election to fill the House District 27 vacancy.



I urge everyone in this district to make their voice heard by voting in the upcoming election. Alabamians deserve to be rightfully represented in the Alabama Legislature. #alpolitics https://t.co/NbBDgfXXe7 — Governor Kay Ivey (@GovernorKayIvey) January 24, 2024

A Special Primary Election is scheduled for April 2, 2024; a Special General Election is scheduled for July 16, 2024.