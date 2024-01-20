MAGA Governor Buys Gun Suppressor, “A Really Big Deal”

MAGA loyalist and Republican South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem delivered her 2024 State of State speech which included what she calls the “Top 10 Ways that Freedom Works Here in South Dakota.”

To illustrate her new mantra “Freedom Grows Businesses in South Dakota,” Noem gave a shout out to Silencer Central, a company in the Mount Rushmore State that manufactures silencers for firearms, and claimed “South Dakota is the BEST state for gun sellers and manufacturers.”

Silencer Central founder and CEO Brandon Maddox, who left Florida to move to South Dakota, said in an article (which his company paid for): “I have to deal with places where there are different tax codes within a county, within municipalities, and just in general you have so much red tape, and I don’t feel like that here.”

[Note: In April, while at the NRA conference, Noem signed an executive order “stipulating that the state won’t do business with any financial institution that discriminates against firearms companies.”]

In the promotional article, Maddox also praised Noem for allowing the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally to happen during the pandemic.

[Note: An estimated 500,000 people attended the ten-day event in Sturgis in August 2020; two weeks after, reported Covid infections in the state rose nearly sixfold.]

Maddox said the motorcycle rally is “a huge annual opportunity to reach customers” and “during the pandemic, it was the only event we could go to.” He added, “One hundred percent of our revenue used to come from events, so it was significant in growing the business.”

The article also features photos of Governor Noem taking a tour of the Silencer Central facilities, where she reportedly bought a suppressor for herself. Maddox said: “For her to come here and buy a suppressor – she’s going to take it hunting this spring – was a really big deal.”

Silencer Central also recently shared a photo of MAGA royalty, hunter Donald Trump, Jr. (above) “sitting on top of the world” presumably with a product from Silencer Central. See below.