Democrat Congresswoman Sends Lauren Boebert “Thoughts & Prayers”

U.S. Representative Lauren Boebert, who represents Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District, decided to switch districts and run in the 4th Congressional District, which is thought to offer her an easier path to re-election. The MAGA loyalist is running for the soon-to-be vacant seat of Republican Rep. Ken Buck.

When Buck announced his retirement in November, he chastised fellow Republicans for being “obsessively fixated on retribution and vengeance for contrived injustices of the past.”

Buck didn’t name names but described the perpetrators as “Republican leaders [who] are lying to America, claiming that the 2020 election was stolen, describing January 6 as an unguided tour of the Capitol and asserting that the ensuing prosecutions are a weaponization of our justice system.” Notably, Boebert regularly backs the claims Buck enumerates above.

During a GOP 4th District debate last week, several contenders questioned Boebert’s decision to change districts including state Rep. Mike Lynch (R), who asked Boebert to define a carpetbagger. Boebert asked “Is this a Mary Poppins question?” and then elaborated that her decision to move was a personal one and she and her four sons needed a fresh start. (Boebert’s divorce from her husband was finalized in October.)

Democrat Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett (TX), an outspoken critic of MAGA Republicans, wrote on X: “Before I go to bed, I thought it would only be fitting to send ‘thoughts & prayers’ to my colleague, Lauren Boebert. It’s my understanding that she placed 5th in her first straw poll of the election cycle. Now how many of y’all think BoBo gonna try to convince us that polls don’t matter… of course unless they are trash for Biden & great for Trump!”

Before I go to bed, I thought it would only be fitting to send “thoughts & prayers” to my colleague, Lauren Boebert. It’s my understanding that she placed 5th in her first straw poll of the election cycle. Now how many of y’all think BoBo gonna try to convince us that polls don’t… — Jasmine Crockett (@JasmineForUS) January 29, 2024

Crockett is correct: The Denver Post reported Boebert finished in fifth place (with just over 10 percent of the vote) of the first straw poll. There are eight other Republicans running in the GOP primary.