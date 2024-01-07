Congressman Refused To Shake Hands With Jan6 Prisoner, ‘It Was Disgusting’

On the third anniversary of the January 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol, while MAGA Congresswomen including Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) and Elise Stefanik (R-NY) defended those convicted of Jan6 crimes as “political prisoners” and “defenders of democracy,” Congressman Robert Garcia (D-CA) called their behavior “disgusting.”

Last year, on the second anniversary of the Capitol attack, on behalf of the Committee on Oversight and Accountability, Garcia visited Jan6ers in a D.C. jail with Rep. Greene, who organized the visit. Garcia reported: “The actions of our GOP colleagues inside the facility and their lies about the visit were shameful.”

When we saw the inmates, my Republican colleagues rushed to them and treated them like celebrities rather than people who attacked our capitol police and our very democracy.



It was disgusting and gut wrenching. One of the inmates tried to shake my hand and I refused. — Congressman Robert Garcia (@RepRobertGarcia) January 6, 2024

According to Garcia: “Marjorie Taylor Greene continues to tell lies about the conditions of the facility and saying that there was no insurrection on January 6. The inmates that we saw were being treated fairly. They had 24 hr medical care, computer tablets & access to communicate with family.”

He added: “When we saw the inmates, my Republican colleagues rushed to them and treated them like celebrities rather than people who attacked our capitol police and our very democracy. It was disgusting and gut wrenching. One of the inmates tried to shake my hand and I refused.”

Garcia added: “It’s clear these insurrectionists are being held in much better conditions than most black and brown inmates in prisons across the country.”

On the third anniversary of Jan6, Matthew Graves, U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia, said the investigations to hold the guilty accountable are on-going and requested “the public’s continued assistance in identifying individuals who committed crimes on January 6th … who have yet to be identified.”

As seen above, Graves showed video evidence throughout his one-hour presentation “that has been shared with courtrooms around the country but not seen by the public before now.”