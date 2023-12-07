U.S. Senator Chris Murphy (D-CT) again introduced The Background Check Expansion Act (S.494) on the Senate floor on Wednesday. The legislation would require background checks for the sale or transfer of all firearms. (Murphy said he has “introduced this legislation every Congress since 2017.”)

As seen in the video below, Murphy made the case that even law-abiding gun owners who go through background checks agree that “before you buy a gun you should have to prove that you’re not a criminal or that you’re not seriously mentally ill.”

Although reportedly more than 90 percent of Americans support comprehensive background checks, “under current federal law, unlicensed or private sellers are not required to conduct a background check prior to transferring a firearm.”

With the video, Murphy reported: “Republicans blocked it. Three hours later, another mass shooting in UNLV. This carnage is a choice.“

[On Wednesday, an armed man fatally shot three people and wounded another on the campus of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, before he was killed by law enforcement.]

Republican Senator Mike Lee of Utah objected to the Background Check Expansion Act and said: “This is not solely about transactions involving guns at gun stores. This is about the father who wishes to pass down a hunting rifle to his son or the friend who wants to lend a shotgun to his neighbor who is in need of protection at the time.”

Note: Exceptions to the Background Check Expansion Act include transfers between law enforcement officers, temporarily loaning firearms for hunting and sporting events, providing firearms as gifts to immediate family members, transferring a firearm as part of an inheritance, or temporarily transferring a firearm for immediate self-defense.“