Roger Stone Flaunts Barron Trump’s Autograph, MAGA Loyalists “Jealous!”

Conservative political consultant Roger Stone joined alleged conspiracy theorist Alex Jones on his podcast InfoWars today to discuss the Colorado Supreme Court’s ruling that disqualified Donald Trump from the state’s 2024 primary ballot, due to Trump’s engagement in insurrection on January 6.

[Note: Both Stone and Jones were subpoenaed by the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, and both invoked the Fifth Amendment when they met with the Committee.]

I break down the Colorado Supreme Court Action against President @realDonaldTrump—TODAY w/ @AlexJones at 1 PM ET on @Infowars!



🚨WATCH LIVE NOW: https://t.co/YP5Cg50dic pic.twitter.com/bPPNHkvvDI — Roger Stone (@RogerJStoneJr) December 20, 2023

Hours before his conversation with Jones, Stone flaunted the holiday card he received in the mail from the Trump family. As seen below, Stone shows the signatures of all three Trumps — the former president, his wife Melania Trump, and their 17-year-old son, Barron Trump.

Wow- look what came in today's mail…with Christmas greetings from the Trump family. pic.twitter.com/WqPrnFAETb — Roger Stone (@RogerJStoneJr) December 20, 2023

Stone captioned the photo: “Wow- look what came in today’s mail…with Christmas greetings from the Trump family.”

MAGA fans are going wild over the photo. As one replied: “Jealous! Congratulations, Roger.” Another recipient of the Trump family card chimed in: “I received mine last week. Trump did not skimp on the card. Superior card stock and addressed in a very classy way.”