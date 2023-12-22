Mariah Carey Tells Joe Biden “I’m A Fan” — And Shows It

The perennial #1 Christmas song singer and global superstar Mariah Carey — the multi-octave diva whose “All I Want For Christmas Is You” is on top of the Billboard charts for the fifth consecutive year — visited President Joe Biden for a little Christmas cheer in the Oval Office — and both famous faces looked enchanted with each other and the White House holiday decor. (So did Carey’s twins, who were along for the visit.)

Biden, who reportedly has been frustrated by his low polling numbers despite having delivering on numerous campaign promises, looked genuinely happy to receive the glamorous high-wattage celebrity blessing that Carey bestowed.

“I’m a fan,” Biden says as he greets Carey, to which she replies, “I’m a fan.” Carey doesn’t explicitly say all she wants for Christmas is Biden-Harris 2024, but then she doesn’t have to.

Carey is evidently at a place in her career where she isn’t too much about blowback from fans over her political views, much like country star Brad Paisley, who performed at the White House earlier this year and honored Ukraine’s fight against Russia.

Paisley even released a single (“Same Here“) with a voiceover by Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky — and that’s after helping Dr. Jill Biden, the First Lady, promote the COVID vaccines.

[Career cautionary tale here is what happened to the Dixie Chicks — now The Chicks — after their anti-Bush rhetoric angered their conservative fans.]

But Paisley, the 50-year-old country singer from West Virginia and three-time Grammy winner, and Carey, the 54-year-old from New York with five Grammys, seem confident their music will reach people wherever they live on the political spectrum.

Carey has been a get-out-the-vote advocate in previous presidential elections, her own mixed race background and gender being big part of what stirs her into action.

In 2020, Carey told V magazine: “Voting is so important because it is one way to show up for ourselves and our communities. It’s an opportunity for us to honor our ancestors—those that were unable to vote because of racism and sexism—and elect people that we can hold accountable.”