Greta Van Susteren Warns Against Visiting Washington DC, “It Is Dangerous!!!”

Conservative Newsmax TV anchor Greta Van Susteren (The Record with Greta Van Susteren) is warning Americans not to visit the nation’s capital. On the social media platform X, she wrote: “DO NOT COME TO WASHINGTON DC until Mayor Bowser calls out the National Guard. It is dangerous!!!”

She added: “Carjackings are skyrocketing (even an FBI agent in broad daylight ), murders skyrocketing….it is dangerous here! Congress has security..so does Pres and Mayor..but the rest of us???”

According to the Metropolitan Police of Washington, D.C. there have been 18 carjackings citywide in the past seven days; 85 in the past 30 days; and 928 for the year, so far. 77 percent of the year-to-date carjackings involved guns. Note: 63% of carjacking arrests involve juveniles.

Van Susteren reiterated her safety concerns when The Washington Post‘s Senior National Political Correspondent Ashley Parker announced that she is joining more than 700 of her colleagues today as they walk out and strike for “a fair contract with fair wages.”

Van Susteren suggested that Parker use her Washington Post platform to help “persuade Mayor Bower to call out National Guard so you don’t get carjacked heading to your walkout?”

On X, Van Susteren continues to circulate The Washington Post‘s coverage of the city’s carjackings and is adding commentary.

As seen below with the Post article ‘DC Police Distribute Free AirTags for Vehicles As Carjackings Soar,’ Van Susteren writes: “Rather than protect us, Mayor Bowser is handing these out for AFTER we are carjacked in DC to find car).”

With the Post article ‘D.C. Mayor, Police Chief Meet With House Members on Crime Measures,’ Van Susteren writes: “More ‘show talk’ – nothing gets done..just talk..shame on the leaders.”

Today, Mayor Bowser and the Metropolitan Police Department announced the opening of a new real-time crime center. Watch/listen press conference below.