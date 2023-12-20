Gay U.S. Congressman Mocks Kellyanne Conway’s Abortion Rant

Former Trump campaign manager and Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway appeared on Fox News this morning and said: “I just think the Democrats wake up every morning and they look at the calendar on the iPhone and it says January 6th, 2021. The date never changes. And then they get into their electric vehicle and go get an abortion.” Amid laughter from the hosts, Conway added, “I just described the Democratic party to you in seven seconds.”

Openly gay U.S. Congressman Robert Garcia (D-CA) replied: “wow I literally did all of this yesterday.”

Last week, Conway urged GOP politicians to stop talking about banning abortion and to support contraception access, which she said could help them win elections in 2024.

Conway is warning Republicans that they “will lose precious political currency and votes” if they restrict birth control. According to Conway and her recent poll, nearly half of conservative women “would consider voting for a candidate from a different political party” if Republicans back birth control restrictions.

Note: Arizona Senatorial candidate Kari Lake, who has been endorsed by former President Donald Trump, has already heeded Conway’s advice on the issue. In past interviews while running for governor, Lake said she was for a national abortion ban and believes abortion pills should be illegal. In October, Lake said she is opposed to a federal ban and “just like President Trump, I believe this issue of abortion should be left to the states.”

GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley is also on the same train as Conway saying during a debate in August: “Can’t we agree that contraception should be available?”