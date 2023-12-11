Former Biden Election Lawyer Admits “I’ve Been Steadily Losing Followers”

Marc Elias, the Democratic election lawyer who in 2020 and 2021 oversaw the state-by-state response to lawsuits filed by the Donald Trump campaign contesting the 2020 presidential election results, reports today on the social media network X, “As this site becomes more toxic, I’ve been steadily losing followers here.”

Like MSNBC star Rachel Maddow (“not posting here much anymore“) and other left-leaning voices on X, Elias is trying to re-orient on other platforms without sacrificing his reach, with the caveat that new technologies are only as valuable as their userbase makes them. Elias is encouraging his followers to subscribe to his Democracy Docket account on Threads “to stay informed about voting rights, elections and the courts.”

[NOTE: The left’s wish to depart X received new fuel this weekend as X owner Elon Musk reactivated the account of Alex Jones.]

As this site becomes more toxic, I've been steadily losing followers here. Please subscribe to Democracy Docket to stay informed about voting rights, elections and the courts. https://t.co/HGeBIXqQtY — Marc E. Elias (@marceelias) December 11, 2023

Elias is also promoting his YouTube account Democracy Docket, which since its relaunch last month has attracted more than 20,000 subscribers.

As seen above, Elias’s most recent interview is with Texas Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett, who discussed “voter suppression in Texas, the cowardice of Republicans to stand up for democracy and what gives her hope. Plus, her thoughts on George Santos’ expulsion from Congress.”

Elias has remained busy in the election sphere since posting a near perfect record against all legal challenges to the 2020 election. He recently reported his team is currently “litigating 49 voting and election cases in 19 states.”

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell referenced Elias’s success on the Senate floor on January 6, 2021, saying” “Dozens of lawsuits received hearings in courtrooms all across our country. But over and over the courts rejected these claims.”