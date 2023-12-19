DeSantis Voters Push Ted Cruz To “Do The Right Thing”

While the 2024 GOP presidential candidates prepare for the upcoming Iowa Caucus (January 15, 2024), former President of the United States Donald Trump — despite his apparently comfortable lead in the Iowa polls — continued to attack political rival and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on social media this morning.

Trump claims DeSantis’s team “of misfits and grifters has largely quit his campaign to go on to greener pastures.” That’s a reference to GOP political strategist Jeff Roe announcing his departure yesterday from a top DeSantis Super PAC. Trump describes DeSantis’s current standing in the GOP race as a violent fall from the sky “like a wounded bird.”

Trump added more targets to the insult by skewering his vanquished 2016 presidential rival, U.S. Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX): “Now Jeff can spend full time in Texas working with Ted Cruz, formerly known as Lyin’ Ted, who is working hard to get back the magic they had together in 2016.” Roe was Cruz’s campaign manager when Cruz ran for president in 2016 — and lost to Trump.

[Cruz received endorsements from Governors Greg Abbott (Texas), Nikki Haley (South Carolina) and Mike Pence (Indiana) and won Iowa, finishing just ahead of Trump, who finished second.]

Cruz has yet to endorse a presidential candidate for the 2024 election. In August, Cruz said he was “staying out of it” and pledged to endorse whoever becomes the GOP nominee.

Hey @tedcruz,



This is your chance to redeem yourself from 2016 man. You have a lot of very pissed off and highly motivated voters ready to defend you and have your back if you choose to do the right thing here and stand up to that sociopathic narcissist. pic.twitter.com/s8YWq6vNlS — DeSavage CEO 🇺🇸 (@NonMagadonian) December 19, 2023

DeSantis supporters are reacting to Trump’s post by encouraging Cruz to “do the right thing” and “stand up to that sociopathic narcissist.” Another suggested to Cruz: “This is your chance to redeem yourself from 2016 man.”

Note: While promoting his new book, Unwoke, Cruz said in a recent interview that while he’s not running in 2024, he expects to run for president again in the future. For now, Cruz is in an election fight against Texas Democratic Congressman Colin Allred, who is trying to win Cruz’s Senate seat in 2024.