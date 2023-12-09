TV political pundit Chris Cuomo — brother of former Democratic New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and son of the late Democratic New York Governor Mario Cuomo — recently revealed that he believes a second Donald Trump administration presents “no greater risk to America” than a second term with President Joe Biden..

In November, on the PDB Podcast, Cuomo said he is “always open” to voting for Trump over Biden.

That’s a stark contrast to Cuomo’s opinion in December 2020. While working for CNN, Cuomo said that Trump was “the worst president we have ever seen, period.” (Note: Cuomo doesn’t walk back that take in his more recent comments; he merely says the nation “survived” the Trump administration and that it would do so again.)

On Thursday, Cuomo invited third party presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. (the Democrat now running as an Independent) to his talk show on News Nation.

Dressed in his new look casual short sleeves, Cuomo also welcomed RFK Jr.’s wife, Hollywood star Cheryl Hines (Curb Your Enthusiasm) to the interview.

Cuomo launched the joint interview with a joke about Larry David basing his Curb Your Enthusiasm character on “Bobby.” Hines cackles at the joke while Kennedy smiles. Cuomo gives Kennedy a slight swipe on the shoulder, a buddy pic gesture to (presumably) assure him the comment was made in jest.

[The “buddy” aspect of the relationship is well-founded; the Cuomos and Kennedys — both Democrat royalty — have long been closely associated, with Andrew Cuomo marrying Kerry Kennedy, RFK Jr’s sister, in 1990.]

Fans of Kennedy and Hines are praising the segment and the star couple’s performance. As one replied: “I think Cheryl will make a great First Lady! She definitely lightens the mood!” Another says of Kennedy’s demeanor: “He’s so calm, he’s just what we need.”