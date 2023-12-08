News, Politics, Entertainment, Celebrity, Culture

Arkansas Republicans Face Another Saxophone Playing Democrat in 2024 Election

by in Daily Edition | December 8, 2023

Steve Womack

Rep. Steve Womack, photo: Ike Hayman, House Creative Services, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons

U.S. Congressman Steve Womack (R-AR) recently celebrated his 8,000 straight vote without missing a single vote in the House of Representatives. Womack is serving his seventh term in the House representing District 3, which includes Wal-Mart’s corporate headquarters (Bentonville), the the University of Arkansas (Fayetteville) and Tyson Foods (Springdale), among other nationally known operations.

The Washington Post reported in July that Womack considered retiring but then the 66-year-old former mayor and 30-year member of the Army National Guard announced that he is running for re-election, seeking an eighth term in Congress.

In November, State Senator Clint Penzo (below) announced he will challenge Womack in the 2024 Republican primary. The real estate agent has complained that Womack is not conservative enough and that the incumbent has “lost touch” with his constituents in the heavily Republican district.

Note: Womack was one of 35 Republicans to vote with all 217 Democrats to approve legislation to establish the January 6 commission. He also was one of 39 Republicans to vote for the Merger Filing Fee Modernization Act of 2022, to crack down on corporations for anti-competitive behavior.

Whoever wins the Arkansas Senate Republican primary will face social worker Caitlin Draper, who’s running as a Democrat for Womack’s seat.

Draper is not in favor of Womack’s voting record either, though not because he is insufficiently conservative. Draper recently voiced her disapproval of Womack’s vote for House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA), whom she called “a direct threat to our democracy.”

Draper is bringing her sense of humor on the campaign trail. At her campaign launch (see above), Draper said she’s the second “confirmed saxophonist” to run for the Third Congressional District of Arkansas — after the sax-playing future President Bill Clinton in 1974. (Clinton was defeated by incumbent Republican John Paul Hammerschmidt.)

Note: If Draper wins the Senate seat, she will become the first woman to represent the congressional district.