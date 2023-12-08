Arkansas Republicans Face Another Saxophone Playing Democrat in 2024 Election

U.S. Congressman Steve Womack (R-AR) recently celebrated his 8,000 straight vote without missing a single vote in the House of Representatives. Womack is serving his seventh term in the House representing District 3, which includes Wal-Mart’s corporate headquarters (Bentonville), the the University of Arkansas (Fayetteville) and Tyson Foods (Springdale), among other nationally known operations.

I'm blessed and grateful to have never missed a vote in nearly 13 years in Congress. It's an honor to serve the great people of #AR3. https://t.co/OPiS1ljbVg — Rep. Steve Womack (@rep_stevewomack) December 7, 2023

The Washington Post reported in July that Womack considered retiring but then the 66-year-old former mayor and 30-year member of the Army National Guard announced that he is running for re-election, seeking an eighth term in Congress.

In November, State Senator Clint Penzo (below) announced he will challenge Womack in the 2024 Republican primary. The real estate agent has complained that Womack is not conservative enough and that the incumbent has “lost touch” with his constituents in the heavily Republican district.

I am excited to announce that I filed today to run for the US House of Representatives. 🇺🇸 https://t.co/DhH4ucpfU9 pic.twitter.com/bIe2GLxxCg — Clint Penzo (@ClintPenzo) November 14, 2023

Note: Womack was one of 35 Republicans to vote with all 217 Democrats to approve legislation to establish the January 6 commission. He also was one of 39 Republicans to vote for the Merger Filing Fee Modernization Act of 2022, to crack down on corporations for anti-competitive behavior.

Whoever wins the Arkansas Senate Republican primary will face social worker Caitlin Draper, who’s running as a Democrat for Womack’s seat.

Womack's crucial vote 4 Johnson as Speaker speaks volumes. He sealed the deal for the radical Republican election denier. Womack's stance on women's rights + the 2020 vote is clear – it's time for change! Vote Caitlin Draper for Congress + reclaim your voice! 🗳️🇺🇸 #Election2024 — Caitlin Draper (@caitlinforark) October 26, 2023

Draper is not in favor of Womack’s voting record either, though not because he is insufficiently conservative. Draper recently voiced her disapproval of Womack’s vote for House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA), whom she called “a direct threat to our democracy.”

Who says serious politics can’t have some humor? Caitlin Draper says at Fayetteville campaign launch that she’s the second “confirmed saxophonist” to run for the Third Congressional District of Arkansas — after @BillClinton in 1974. 🎷 pic.twitter.com/d4MY36dA0g — Will Watson (@will_watson) November 19, 2023

Draper is bringing her sense of humor on the campaign trail. At her campaign launch (see above), Draper said she’s the second “confirmed saxophonist” to run for the Third Congressional District of Arkansas — after the sax-playing future President Bill Clinton in 1974. (Clinton was defeated by incumbent Republican John Paul Hammerschmidt.)

Note: If Draper wins the Senate seat, she will become the first woman to represent the congressional district.