Wynonna Judd Sings at Trump Dinner, ‘Love Is a Man and He’s Mine’

The America First Policies Institute (AFPI) is a nonprofit organization founded in 2021 to promote former U.S. President Donald Trump‘s public policy agenda. The organization was founded by Brooke Rollins, (former acting director of the U.S. Domestic Policy Council under Trump) and Larry Kudlow, (former Director of the National Economic Council under Trump).

Over the weekend, AFPI held its annual black-tie gala at Trump’s golf club and resort Mar-a-Lago in West Palm Beach, Florida. The former President addressed the crowd of 700 in a tuxedo.

Rollins is in the strapless metallic dress with Trump above and below.

Trump wasn’t the only celebrity in the crowd.

Country music star Wynonna Judd performed at AFPI’s dinner. As seen and heard in the video below, Wyonna sang the 1985 song ‘Love Is Alive’ which she used to perform with her mother, the late Naomi Judd, as a duo called simply The Judds.

When Judd delivers the line, “Love is a man, and he’s mine,” the crowd cheers.

And the weekend event also included a round of golf with former Notre Dame football coach Lou Holtz, who sits on the AFPI board of directors.

Former Trump campaign manager Kellyanne Conway, former Governor of Texas and Energy Secretary under Trump Rick Perry, and former Louisiana Governor and Presidential candidate Bobby Jindal also sit on the board, among other Republicans.

[Note: According to The New York Times, Trump’s Save America PAC has donated $1 million to AFPI.]