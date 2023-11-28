Trump National Security Advisor Tells Joe Piscopo “Biden Has Enablers, Not Advisors”

Keith Kellogg is a retired United States Army Lieutenant General who has also served in various roles within the U.S. government, particularly in national security and foreign policy. Kellogg served as the Director of the Command, Control, Communications and Computers (C4) Systems for the Joint Chiefs of Staff at the Pentagon.

During the Trump administration, Kellogg initially served as the Chief of Staff and Executive Secretary of the National Security Council (NSC) in 2017 and then briefly served as the Acting National Security Advisor to Trump in 2020 after the departure of Gen. Michael Flynn.

The retired Lt. General — who was awarded the Silver Star for gallantry in action while serving in Vietnam — continues to speak on national security and foreign policy with a variety of media outlets including Fox News and the conservative radio talk show The Joe Piscopo Show.

As advertised above, Kellogg joined the Saturday Night Live alum “to give the latest on the Israel-Hamas War and Biden and Xi.”

On air Kellogg tells Piscopo that he is proud to have served in the Trump administration, which he contrasts with the current administration by saying that what “Joe Biden has in his administration are enablers, not advisors.”

Kellogg’s opinion stands out as yet another example of the national divide, as it’s just as common for Trump to be painted as being surrounded by “enablers, not advisors” — a Business Insider article updated in 2021 is entitled: Trump’s enablers: Meet the 125 people and institutions most responsible for his rise to power.

Note: Piscopo campaigned in 2016 for Trump and in 2021 performed stand-up at a political rally hosted by Trump supporter and election denier Mike Lindell, CEO of My Pillow.

While on SNL (1980-1984), Piscopo was known for his impressions of various celebrities and politicians, including Frank Sinatra, David Letterman, and Ronald Reagan. Watch above.