Jimmy Carter’s Grandson Reacts to Trump Mockery

James Carter IV, grandson of former President Jimmy Carter and the late former First Lady Rosalynn Carter, reacted to a report of former President Donald Trump mocking his grandfather at an Iowa campaign event, just one day after it was announced that Mrs. Carter had entered hospice care.

The political organization Really American reported: “Trump, criticizing Biden in Fort Dodge, Iowa, quipped, ‘the happiest person anywhere in this country right now is Jimmy Carter because his administration looked brilliant compared to these clowns.’ He added, ‘Compared to Biden, Jimmy Carter was a brilliant, brilliant president.'”

I hate that my grandfather’s name is in Trump’s mouth at all, but I am not offended. For a Democrat, being mocked by Trump is high praise. https://t.co/3DkEkiyxO6 — James Carter IV (@JECarter4) November 20, 2023

Carter IV, who was born in 1977 during the first months of President Carter’s time in office, replied: “I hate that my grandfather’s name is in Trump’s mouth at all, but I am not offended. For a Democrat, being mocked by Trump is high praise.”

Above: The Shahbanou of Iran holds Jimmy Carter IV while Rosalynn Carter, Caron Carter and Chip Carter watch at the White House, January 1978, photo: Schumacher, Karl, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons

James Carter IV has a Bachelor of Science degree in Public Policy with a concentration in Public Management and Governance from the Andrew Young School of Policy Studies at Georgia State University, and is the owner and founder of Carter Research, a political research firm based in Atlanta.