Congressman Chip Roy Destroys GOP — And Biden Amplifies It

Republican Congressman Chip Roy, the conservative Texas firebrand who has become the face of the far right House Freedom Caucus, ripped into his Republican House colleagues in a speech this week, begging his GOP colleagues to prove they had any value at all.

“I want my Republican colleagues to give me one thing,” Roy raged, ‘one, that I can go campaign on and say we did. One! Anyone sitting in the complex if you want to come down on the floor and come and explain to me one material, meaningful, significant thing the Republican majority has done…”

GOP Rep. Roy: I want my Republican colleagues to give me one thing that I can go campaign on and say we did. One! Come and explain to me one meaningful, significant thing the Republican majority has done pic.twitter.com/Es8Sqy4SGj — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) November 15, 2023

Roy’s combative outburst was embraced by the Biden-Harris campaign, with the X account Biden-Harris HQ — the “official digital rapid response channel of the Biden-Harris campaign” — rapidly responding by resharing Roy’s invective with the snarky caption “He has a point…”

If Roy can’t campaign — as he implies — on what the Republicans in Congress have done, then the axiom is that Biden and the Democrats can campaign on the portrayal of Republicans as do-nothings. If Roy wants to help build that narrative, as he surely does here, Biden and Harris will take the help.

Roy and the Freedom Caucus did lead the charge to remove House Speaker Kevin McCarthy from his post through a motion to vacate, so a GOP Congress member could have offered that act as an answer to Roy’s rhetorical question.

Roy, who is interested in the border and legislation and controlling the budget and the debt, sees a lot of GOP congressional time being spent — by the likes of James Comer, Jim Jordan and Marjorie Taylor Greene — pursuing censure targets, elusive allegations against Biden, and longshot attempts to impeach DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

Whether or not these are a good use of Congress’s time, they have not been so far successful, a fact that brings Roy to his damning conclusion.