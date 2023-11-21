Congressman Apologizes: “Wish No Harm” To Trump

U.S. Congressman Dan Goldman (D-NY) appeared on MSNBC’s Inside with Jen Psaki on Monday and criticized GOP frontrunner Donald Trump for his “dangerous” rhetoric on his social media platform Truth Social.

Goldman said of Trump: “It’s unquestionable at this point — that man cannot see public office again. He is not only unfit, he is destructive to our democracy and he has to be eliminated.”

The day after the one-on-one interview with Psaki, Goldman wrote on the social media network X: “Yesterday on TV, I mistakenly used the wrong word to express the importance for America that Donald Trump doesn’t become President again. While he must be defeated, I certainly wish no harm to him and do not condone political violence. I apologize for the poor choice of words.”

MAGA supporters are not accepting Goldman’s apology and claim he “meant it” and “should resign” or be “censured.”

Note: Goldman served as lead majority counsel in the first impeachment inquiry against Donald Trump and lead counsel to House Managers in Trump’s subsequent impeachment trial.