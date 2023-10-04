White House Denies Gloating Over GOP Chaos, “Nobody Is Loving Anything”

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre soberly denied an opportunity to gloat about the chaos currently roiling the House of Representatives, where the GOP is in control but by some measures appears out of control. Jean-Pierre refused to take the bait and indulge in political schadenfreude — instead she reported that the White House is frustrated, like the rest of America, when the government doesn’t work.

But especially in an election year, inquiring Fox journalist Steve Doocy implied in pushing his question, isn’t it just a little nice for the Democrats in the Executive Branch to watch as Republicans in the Legislative Branch seem to shoot themselves in the feet? Jean-Pierre doesn’t even smirk.

“Nobody is loving anything when we’re not able to deliver for the American people. Nobody’s loving that,” she replies. “It is important for Congress to work… to meet the challenges of the American people.”

She continued: “They are the majority in the House. They can fix this. They created the chaos. That is not helpful to the American people.”

Doocy: Is any part of the west wing just loving the fact that Republicans don't appear to be able to govern the one part of the government that they actually control.



KJP: Nobody is loving that. It is important for congress to work.. pic.twitter.com/Py1oVmD3uf — Acyn (@Acyn) October 4, 2023

NOTE: The unprecedented ouster of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in a Motion To Vacate led by Rep. Matt Gaetz has made the Republicans appear to be unable — and unwilling — to summon consensus in their conference — and to govern, as Doocy says, with the majority of Republicans exceptionally vulnerable to eight intransigent hard-right lawmakers in their ranks.

Republicans voting to remove McCarthy were Andy Biggs of Arizona, Ken Buck of Colorado, Tim Burchett of Tennessee, Eli Crane of Arizona, Matt Gaetz of Florida, Bob Good of Virginia, Nancy Mace of South Carolina and Matt Rosendale of Montana.