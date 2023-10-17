Tennis Star Andy Roddick Rips Into Trump, “What Are We Doing?”

Retired American professional tennis player Andy Roddick is reacting to the video clip of Donald Trump addressing a crowd in Iowa and describing military officials as “some of the dumbest people I’ve ever met in my life.”

The 41-year-old former world No. 1 tennis star writes: “I’m old enough to remember way back when this wouldn’t have gone over very well w most of country. I also remember when federal indictments, charity fraud, business fraud, and a conviction for sexual assault would’ve been disqualifying. What are we doing? And why?”

Roddick followed that up with a correction: “Sorry. I keep being told that he wasn’t convicted of sexual assault. Just found liable for sexual assault. So all good …..”

As seen above with 2023 U.S. Open winner Coco Gauff and her coach Brad Gilbert, Roddick still attends grand slam events. Roddick won the 2003 U.S. Open Championship.