Stormy Daniels Tells MAGA “Trump Is Freakier Than You Guys Thought”

Adult film star Stormy Daniels is back in the headlines after former President Donald Trump mentioned his fear of sharks during a campaign event in Iowa on Sunday. The GOP frontrunner confessed that he would rather be electrocuted than eaten by a shark. Trump talking again about his fear of sharks — he described his shark fear in 2020 too — has media outlets revisiting how the former President “inadvertently” confirmed Daniels’ story about their dialogue, and added credibility to her claims about their alleged affair.

Slurring his words, Trump starts riffing about how he would rather be electrocuted to death than be eaten by a shark. pic.twitter.com/yqPrxWRzN3 — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) October 1, 2023

In an interview with In Touch magazine in 2011, Daniels said of Trump: “He is obsessed with sharks. Terrified of sharks. He was like, ‘I donate to all these charities and I would never donate to any charity that helps sharks. I hope all the sharks die.'”

Trump has denied an affair with Daniels although his former attorney Michael Cohen arranged a $130,000 payment to her in October 2016 to keep quiet about their alleged extramarital affair before the 2016 presidential election.

MAGA supporters are quick to point out that in April, Daniels was ordered to pay Trump nearly $122,000 in legal fees (after her failed defamation lawsuit), to which Daniels has replied: “I don’t owe him anything. And not paying him a f—- cent. Ever.”

And when another comment on X referred to Daniels as a horse (Trump has publicly referred to Daniels as “horse face”), Daniels replied: “I guess Trump is freakier than you guys thought since he was ALL ABOUT IT,” with a series of laughing crying emojis.

I guess Trump is freakier than you guys thought since he was ALL ABOUT IT 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

Also, attempted insults work better when spelled correctly. Otherwise, the joke ends up being you. 💋😜 — Stormy Daniels (@StormyDaniels) September 28, 2023

Get ready to see more of Daniels: she is promoting her intimate storytelling live show which is called ‘A One Night Stand.’ She’ll be at Stand Up NY in November.