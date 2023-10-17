Former CIA Director Trolls Senator: “Don’t You Have Other Things To Do”

Retired U.S. Air Force Four-Star General and former Director of the CIA and NSA, Michael Hayden, continues to slam Republicans on the social media platform X. Hayden’s targets include former President Donald Trump. While campaigning to again become the next Commander-in-Chief at the Commit to Caucus event in Iowa, the former President of the United States described military officials as “some of the dumbest people I’ve ever met in my life.” MAGA supporters in attendance applauded after the comment.

General Hayden replied: “I will remember.”

I will remember. https://t.co/lMOkqVwPrQ — Gen Michael Hayden (@GenMhayden) October 17, 2023

Hayden also continues to troll GOP Senator Tommy Tuberville (R-AL). Tuberville, who has accused the U.S. military of being “woke.” Tuberville has for several months blocked military nominations and promotions “tied to his efforts to get the Pentagon to drop its abortion travel policy, which provides paid leave for female service members to seek reproductive health care services.”

The Alabama Senator recently slammed Hayden, describing his life dedicated to military service as one of “failure, serial dishonesty, and now his post-retirement grifting. What an embarrassment.”

Don’t you have other things to do? https://t.co/9ggXL9xiKb — Gen Michael Hayden (@GenMhayden) October 17, 2023

Hayden, one of many former and active military personnel who object to Tuberville’s blockade citing concern over military readiness, and the author of The Assault on Intelligence: American National Security in an Age of Lies, replied to the former college football coach: “Don’t you have other things to do?”