Elon Musk’s New Change Draws “Censorship” Cries From Far-Right on X

Billionaire Elon Musk announced this week on his social media platform X that the company is “making a slight change to creator monetization: Any posts that are corrected by Community Notes become ineligible for revenue share. The idea is to maximize the incentive for accuracy over sensationalism.”

Note: According to X, the goal of Community Notes is “to create a better informed world by empowering people on X to collaboratively add context to potentially misleading posts. Contributors can leave notes on any post and if enough contributors from different points of view rate that note as helpful, the note will be publicly shown on a post.”

Musk added: “Worth ‘noting’ that any attempts to weaponize Community Notes to demonetize people will be immediately obvious, because all code and data is open source.”

Making a slight change to creator monetization:



Any posts that are corrected by @CommunityNotes become ineligible for revenue share.



The idea is to maximize the incentive for accuracy over sensationalism. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 29, 2023

Not everyone on X approves of the move or message. Conservative journalist Dom Lucre replied: “And that is how you censor. What happens when insiders of community notes form a fringe group to target opposing opinions after this announcement?”

Paul Golding, current leader of the far-right political party Britain First in the United Kingdom (who was jailed in 2018 for hate crimes against Muslims), replied directly to Musk: “It has been many, many months now since I applied for ‘subscriptions’. My followers keep asking me when they can subscribe on my account. Surely it cannot take like 4 months to approve subscriptions?” Golding asked Musk to “please take a look.”

Dear @elonmusk

It has been many, many months now since I applied for 'subscriptions'.

My followers keep asking me when they can subscribe on my account.

Surely it cannot take like 4 months to approve subscriptions?

Could you take a look into this please?

Thank you

Paul — Paul Golding (@GoldingBF) October 29, 2023

In 2017, Golding’s Twitter account was suspended (as well as the party’s account), under the company’s hate speech rules. In 2022, under Musk’s ownership, the accounts have been verified.

After rejoining Twitter, Golding wrote: “Britain First was first banned by woke bigots back in 2017 after being retweeted by President Donald Trump. We are glad to be back on the platform as a registered, full UK political party that contests democratic elections.”

Golding’s X account has a blue checkmark; Britain First has a gold checkmark, which costs $1000 per month and is reserved for “official” businesses and non-profit organizations.