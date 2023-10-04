Elon Musk’s Ex Says Constant Surveillance Ignores “Abusive Relationship” Problem

Canadian singer-songwriter Grimes, who has three children with billionaire Elon Musk, has sued the owner of X, SpaceX, Tesla and Neuralink, over parental rights. According to a court docket, she filed a petition “to establish a parental relationship” on Friday in San Francisco Superior Court.

Grimes and Musk have a son, named X Æ A-12 (whom they refer to as X), a daughter born via surrogate in 2021 named Exa Dark Sideræl Musk (whom they refer to as Y), and a boy named Techno Mechanicus (whom they call Tau), according to the recently released Musk biography by Walter Isaacson.

I feel like a lot of the people making this stuff have either never been in an abusive relationship or don't have kids and aren't thinking of the impact constant surveillance has on child development https://t.co/NBAgbgWe40 — Grimes (@Grimezsz) October 3, 2023

Grimes and Musk also disagree outside of court. While Musk is promoting his FDA approved wearable device Neuralink (a “brain chip” that’s planted on the back of a person’s ear to read the signals injected into the person’s neural nerve cells), Grimes publicly reacted negatively to another wearable device, Rewind Pendant, “a wearable that captures what you say and hear in the real world” and summarizes and answers questions using Artificial Intelligence (A.I.).

Grimes wrote this response to Rewind Pendant: “I feel like a lot of the people making this stuff have either never been in an abusive relationship or don’t have kids and aren’t thinking of the impact constant surveillance has on child development.”

Note: The co-founder and CEO of Rewind AI (which makes Rewind Pendent), Dan Siroker, is the father of three children all under the age of six.

Siroker, former director of analytics for the 2008 Obama presidential campaign, lost his hearing in his 20s and wore a hearing aid, which inspired him “to try and augment human existence with new powers, senses and abilities.”