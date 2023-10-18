Chris Christie To Ambush Trump on Campaign Trail

The Star-Ledger reports that former New Jersey Governor and current GOP presidential candidate Chris Christie “has promised to ambush Trump on the campaign trail, and now he says he’ll pull that trigger within a month or so.” Editor/columnist Tom Moran writes: “Christie plans to confront Trump at Trump events, in the coming month. That promises to be a good show.”

Christie has been consistently badgering Trump in the media and accusing the former President of being “a coward” afraid to debate, a reference to Trump’s decision to skip the GOP primary debates so far.

.@realDonaldTrump is a coward.



He’s afraid to face me on the debate stage, and now he’s even afraid to do TV interviews.



He wants to hide. We’re not going to let him. Chip in $1 so I can face Trump on the debate stage when he finally shows up: https://t.co/JMkfu8w50n pic.twitter.com/8Uqv5D6o5b — Chris Christie (@GovChristie) October 17, 2023

Christie said recently of Trump on CNN: “He’s afraid to face me on the debate stage, and now he’s even afraid to do TV interviews. He wants to hide. We’re not going to let him.” The former NJ Governor is also calling out his fellow GOP candidates who “are afraid to even say his name. That’s not leadership, that’s cowardice.”

The third GOP presidential primary debate will be broadcast on NBC on Wednesday, November 8, the day after Election Day. Christie needs 70,000 donors to secure his spot on the debate stage and in his words, “To keep taking this fight to Trump.”

Note: Trump will speak next in Derry, New Hampshire (October 23) and Sioux Falls, Iowa (October 29).