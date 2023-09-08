Republican Governor Wears Pigtails, “I Have To Get Back To My Real Job”

Conservative two-term Governor Kristi Noem will join former President Donald Trump at a South Dakota GOP fundraiser, where she is expected to endorse Trump as he vies for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

The governor said the other Republican presidential contenders were invited to the South Dakota GOP event, but that “all of them had somewhere else they needed to be or had different priorities or said they were only going to focus on Iowa and New Hampshire. That’s really what I think is impressive about President Trump is that everybody matters to him.”

Fox News speculates that Trump is considering Noem as his 2024 running mate on the Republican ticket.

When asked about a possible VP role, Noem said she has not discussed it with Trump but admitted “I’d have to consider it.”

Earlier this week, Noem dropped a new ad campaign promoting South Dakota as “the freest state in the nation,” and inviting out-of-staters to “come work” in South Dakota where “there’s always room for more!”

As seen in the playful 30-second ad below, Noem wore a variety of costumes to play a dentist (in scrubs), plumber (denim overalls), welder, and electrician — a role for which she put her hair in pigtails.

I’ve been lending a hand as a dentist, a plumber, an electrician, and a welder. But frankly, I wasn’t very good at it…



Come work and thrive in the Freest state in the nation. There’s always room for more!



At the end of the ad, Noem, who is featured in a professional blue business suit at the governor’s office, says: “Now if you’ll excuse me — I have to get back to my real job.”