Rand Paul Cracks A.I. Joke, Elon Musk Reacts

Congress loosened its dress code last week which sparked outrage among some GOP members including U.S. Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky. (Note: A few Democrats weren’t pleased either.)

An image — generated by Artificial Intelligence — of Sen. Paul sitting on the steps of the Capitol in a bright red bathrobe and without shoes quickly circulated on the Internet.

Paul replied to the image with humor on X (formerly Twitter): “I thought I was clear when I said no photographs.”

I thought I was clear when I said no photographs. https://t.co/QF9BGf8xeZ — Rand Paul (@RandPaul) September 23, 2023

While Paul’s followers are comparing the image of him robed to that of a gangster, and Jesus (“Your attire is very Jesus-like…”) and a Roman (“If we are going to Act the same as Rome in it’s final days, may as well dress the part!”), the billionaire owner of X (Tesla and SpaceX), Elon Musk, replied to Paul’s caption with a laughing/crying emoji.

😂 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 24, 2023

46 of the 49 GOP Senators (including Paul) are demanding that Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) reverse the new dress code rules which no longer require business attire for members on the Senate floor — notably including Senator John Fetterman (D-PA), who prefers to wear hoodies and shorts.