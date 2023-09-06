Mitt Romney Warns Chinese Communist Party Has Infiltrated K-12 Classrooms in U.S.

U.S Senator Mitt Romney — who has yet to announce if he’s running for re-election in Utah — joined 2024 GOP presidential candidate and U.S. Senator Tim Scott (R-SC), by composing a letter to U.S. Department of Education Secretary Miguel Cardona “expressing concerns over new reports showing millions of dollars from Chinese Communist Party (CCP)-linked entities have flowed into America’s K-12 classrooms.”

The letter claims that for nearly 20 years, “the CCP has threatened our national security by using tools such as grants, sister school partnerships, ‘Confucius Classrooms,’ and other state-sponsored programming to compromise the integrity of America’s K-12 educational system.”

Romney promoted the letter on X and wrote: “We can’t allow the Chinese Communist Party to infiltrate America’s K-12 classrooms—spreading its ideals and propaganda to our children. The Administration must investigate how much funding from hostile adversaries has entered the U.S. education system.”

The letter reads: “Programs vetted and managed by the Government of the People’s Republic of China (PRC) have infiltrated 34 states nationwide, impacting more than 170,000 students across 143 school districts.”

The other 16 U.S. Senators behind the letter — all Republicans — are: Bill Cassidy, (R-LA), Jim Risch (R-ID), John Barrasso (R-WY), John Cornyn (R-TX), Tom Cotton (R-AR), Kevin Cramer (R-ND), Joni Ernst (R-IA), Chuck Grassley (R-IA), James Lankford (R-OK), Roger Marshall (R-KS), Marco Rubio (R-FL), Eric Schmitt (R-MO), Rick Scott (R-FL), John Thune (R-SD), Tommy Tuberville (R-AL), and J.D. Vance (R-OH).

Note: The Senators have asked for a response “no later than September 8th, 2023.” The letter was sent on August 29.