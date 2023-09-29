James Comer Blocks Witness Testimony That Helps Joe Biden on “Access” Accusation

House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer is shuffling the impeachment deck chairs while a shutdown looms and the government sinks — or so say the GOP Congressman’s opponents, with an increasing number of Republicans among them. Even MAGA political operative Steve Bannon has been calling out Comer for doing a terrible job.

Steve Bannon roasts James Comer for calling Jonathan Turley as a witness in the impeachment hearing after Jamie Raskin got him to say there wasn’t enough evidence to impeach, and what Trump did on J6 was worse. pic.twitter.com/5kZx4QDkCv — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) September 28, 2023

As one commenter says about Bannon’s reaction: “Lol. Bannon is so calm, but he’s basically saying, we got no case, and we should be more careful about calling witnesses who will confirm that.”

Lol. Bannon is so calm, but he's basically saying, we got no case, and we should be more careful about calling witnesses who will confirm that. He's also FOR pursuing his case, nonetheless. What a guy. — Russ Baker (@RealRussBaker) September 28, 2023

Comer has long been flailing, by his own standard, in trying to produce actionable evidence against Joe Biden — but now the Congressman is also getting crushed on the optics. Selling an alternative narrative without hard facts requires very strong optics people can buy into — as Bannon knows — and Comer’s “performative” prosecution just doesn’t cut it, Bannon says.

Comer is evidently starting to understand. One of the witnesses Comer relied on to stoke innuendo about Joe Biden’s participation in his son Hunter Biden‘s business deals was Hunter Biden business partner Devon Archer. Comer’s committee had Archer testify about Joe Biden’s role in the business and during that testimony Archer expressly said that Joe Biden didn’t provide “access” even if his son tried to sell the “illusion” of access to his father.

During the first impeachment inquiry hearing yesterday, Rep. Dan Goldman — who was one of the only lawmakers to stay in the room for all of Devon Archer’s testimony — tried to get that exculpatory statement, made under oath, into the record. Comer blocked it.