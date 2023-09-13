Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Perplexed By GOP “Chaos”

The Republicans are threatening — not the adjective, but rather the verb. Sen. John Fetterman may not find the MAGA GOP’s aspersions particularly alarming — or even worthy of serious rebuke — but there can be no doubt that Republican legislators, in their various factions, are on the war path, with threats as the modus operandi of current governing.

The party’s representatives in Congress are simultaneously threatening (the short version):

a government shut down

the impeachment of the President

the removal of their own Speaker of the House

the readiness of the military by blocking promotions and the confirmation of nominated military brass.

So let me get this straight: Republicans are threatening to remove their own Speaker, impeach the President, and shut down the government on September 30th – disrupting everyday people’s paychecks and general public operations.



For what? I don’t think even they know. Chaos vibes https://t.co/qJyR3e4JWk — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) September 12, 2023

If that sounds like a lot of threat balls to have in the air at the same time — a chaotic juggling act — Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez agrees, saying that the multiple, simultaneous GOP threats to the functioning of the country are giving off “chaos vibes.”

“So let me get this straight,” she writes, responding to Rep. Matt Gaetz threatening House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. “Republicans are threatening to remove their own Speaker, impeach the President, and shut down the government on September 30th – disrupting everyday people’s paychecks and general public operations.”



About the GOP-induced chaos, Ocasio-Cortez asks her Republican colleagues: “For what?”

[NOTE: While Sen. Tommy Tuberville‘s military blocks have a clear reason — he objects to the Pentagon’s abortion policies — the Republican reasoning behind its threats to a functioning government, to Speaker McCarthy’s leadership, and to President Biden‘s ability to execute his elected term in office appears — to Ocasio-Cortez — to be more about disrupting for disruption’s sake than governing for the people’s sake.

Why are these political maneuvers afoot? “I don’t think even they know,” Ocasio-Cortez says.