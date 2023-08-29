U.S. Congressman Slams Gov. Greg Abbott For “Spy Ring”

U.S. Congressman and former HUD Secretary Joaquin Castro (D-TX) is accusing Governor Greg Abbott officials of pushing National Guard troops “to misuse federal resources for a state-sponsored spy ring.”

Castro, calling for a full congressional investigation, also asserts that the Abbott administration “punished officers who raised concerns” about the matter, which involved WhatsApp group infiltrations and international tracking — an unauthorized foreign intelligence operation allegedly conducted illegally by state officials.

Castro, who currently serves on the United States House Committee on Foreign Affairs and the United States House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, adds: “We need a full federal investigation or this incident will set a dangerous precedent for domestic surveillance of US citizens.”

.@GovAbbott's officials pushed National Guard troops to misuse federal resources for a state-sponsored spy ring & punished officers who raised concerns.



We need a full federal investigation or this incident will set a dangerous precedent for domestic surveillance of US citizens. https://t.co/lLbsQnynne — Joaquin Castro (@JoaquinCastrotx) August 29, 2023

Castro cites the Texas Tribune article ‘Texas National Guard disbanded intelligence wing after members used WhatsApp to spy on migrants,’ which was published today.

The Tribune, working with the Military Times, reports that “Texas National Guard leaders disbanded an intelligence wing of Operation Lone Star after whistleblowers reported its surveillance operation violated rules against state-run spy operations.”

The long-read article (which contains explicit language) lists the names of four intelligence officers who “have faced interim administrative discipline in the debacle’s wake.”

At least four intelligence officers have been disciplined, but some allege that the orders came from the highest rungs of the Texas National Guard’s leadership. Read this story. https://t.co/Sh6Pan3IK2 — James Barragán 🌟 (@James_Barragan) August 29, 2023

Background: When the Department of Justice threatened to sue Texas last month over Operation Lone Star’s placement of dangerous floating marine barriers in the Rio Grande River to deter illegal crossings, the Office of the Governor responded with a joint statement from Texas Border Czar Mike Banks, DPS Director Steve McCraw, and Texas Adjutant General Major General Thomas Suelzer. It read in part:

“No orders or directions have been given under Operation Lone Star that would compromise the lives of those attempting to cross the border illegally. The Texas Department of Public Safety and Texas Military Department continue taking steps to monitor migrants in distress, provide appropriate medical attention when needed, and encourage them to use one of the 29 international bridges along the Texas-Mexico Border where they can safely and legally cross. With migrants from over 150 countries encouraged by open border policies to risk their lives and make this dangerous trek to enter our country illegally, Texas is deploying every tool and strategy to deter and repel illegal crossings between ports of entry.”

In a tweet at the time, Abbott wrote that Texas would “continue to deploy every strategy to protect Texans and Americans — and the migrants risking their lives.”