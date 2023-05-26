Laughing “Hard” At Marjorie Taylor Greene, U.S. Congressman Confesses

California Congressman Adam Schiff is reviled by the MAGA faithful for his liberal views and his central role in the impeachment of former President Donald Trump.

To hear it from Schiff, he relishes having the target on his back, going about his business presumably guided by Franklin Roosevelt‘s famous request of American voters — Roosevelt said “I ask you to judge me by the enemies I have made.”

MAGA extremists just filed a motion to censure and fine me $16 million because I stood up to Donald Trump and his allies.



They’re 8 days away from defaulting on our debt, but Speaker McCarthy and his MAGA allies would rather try to silence me.



But I’m not backing down. Ever. — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) May 23, 2023

Schiff’s enemies include Trump, of course, and notably Trump acolyte Marjorie Taylor Green, the Georgia Congresswoman with a history of controversial behavior on the job.

[NOTE: In 2022 Greene was censured by the Democrat-majority House of Representatives, with no Republicans concurring. But more recent Greene behavior has brought bipartisan rebuke: In May 2023 she received a warning from Republican House Oversight and Reform Committee Chair James Comer — with Comer telling Greene that she could be removed from the committee if she continued to spread false information about the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol.

In April, Republican House Homeland Security Chairman Mark Green “barred Marjorie Taylor Greene from speaking further in a hearing after she called Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas a liar.”]

Rep. Greene’s background is the buildup to Rep Schiff’s laugh-out-loud confession. Tweeting from the House, the California Congressman wrote: “I haven’t laughed this hard in a while — but Marjorie Taylor Greene just called for ‘decorum’ on the House Floor.”

I haven’t laughed this hard in a while — but Marjorie Taylor Greene just called for “decorum” on the House Floor. — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) May 24, 2023

With his tweet, Schiff is doubling down on his Roosevelt-like positioning as he prepares a run for the Senate. Happy to be known by the enemies he keeps, Schiff seems determined to keep them.