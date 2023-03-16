Trump Lawyer Joe Tacopina Reveals He and Michael Cohen Have Something in Common

Successful lawyer Joe Tacopina has represented celebrated figures from across the entertainment spectrum. Named one of The Hollywood Reporter‘s ‘Top 35 Lawyers,’ Tacopina helped secure rapper Meek Mill‘s release long before taking on his new client, former President Donald Trump.

Proud to be part of The Hollywood Reporter’s Top 35 Lawyers!



Click on https://t.co/8wjWxfAI7z to read the full article.@THR #JoeTacopina #TheHollywoodReporter pic.twitter.com/SVW28tkqJt — Tacopina Seigel & DeOreo (@TacopinaLaw) December 2, 2022

Tacopina has been making the rounds on various TV talk shows as Trump’s legal representative — both Trump and Tacopina are keenly aware that cases are also fought in the court of public opinion.

Tacopina is unreserved in his praise of his client and he appears as confident in expressing his client’s blameless legal position as does Rudy Giuliani, the lawyer the public is more accustomed to seeing singing Trump’s praises on TV.

In the interview below, after a technical workaround about the definition of a lie that would make Bill Clinton proud, Tacopina says of Trump: “I believe in this man.”

One person Tacopina doesn’t believe is the disbarred lawyer on the other side of the case, Trump’s former fixer Michael Cohen, whose testimony it will be Tacopina’s job to refute and disembowel. Tacopina expresses disdain for Cohen, but in doing so he inadvertently reveals that he and Cohen do have something in common.

After drawing a picture of Cohen’s alleged ineptitude and inexperience (“never saw the inside of a courtroom”) and comparing it to his own courtroom success (“I have won some of the most high-profile cases in the country”), Tacopina lands on the common thing.

Tacopina says about Cohen: “His existence was based on going on television to tell everyone how amazing Donald Trump was.” Though it could hardly be said to describe Tacopina’s “existence,” he has been doing a similar thing all week.