MAGA Trump Supporters Harassed at DeSantis Event, ‘Now You Sound Like CNN’

by in Daily Edition | March 2, 2023

Governor Ron DeSantis

The GOP battle between Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and former President Donald Trump is starting to get nastier — and DeSantis hasn’t even announced that he will challenge Trump for the Republican presidential nomination.

Trump supporters showed up near a DeSantis book signing in full MAGA regalia with Trump 2024 ‘Save America’ signs at the ready and — according to the security detail who approached them — DeSantis did not appreciate their presence.

The uniformed man says: “They had me come out to tell you guys not to be here.”

“DeSantis’s people told you that we have to leave?” a Trump tout asks.

“Yes,” the uniformed man replies.

In an exchange captured above, the security man asks the Trump protesters to disburse. When a MAGA woman objects on the basis of First Amendment freedoms — “We have a first amendment right to be here,” she says — the uniformed man agrees.

“Right, you do,” he says, “But not now.”

When the security man grows disgusted with the Trump supporters’ objections, he hurls the following invective at them: “Now you sound like CNN,” he says, “You sound just like CNN.”

DeSantis is currently promoting his campaign style book, The Courage To Be Free.