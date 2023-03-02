MAGA Trump Supporters Harassed at DeSantis Event, ‘Now You Sound Like CNN’

The GOP battle between Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and former President Donald Trump is starting to get nastier — and DeSantis hasn’t even announced that he will challenge Trump for the Republican presidential nomination.
Trump supporters showed up near a DeSantis book signing in full MAGA regalia with Trump 2024 ‘Save America’ signs at the ready and — according to the security detail who approached them — DeSantis did not appreciate their presence.
The uniformed man says: “They had me come out to tell you guys not to be here.”
“DeSantis’s people told you that we have to leave?” a Trump tout asks.
“Yes,” the uniformed man replies.
I have been staying out of the war between Trump and DeSantis. I support both of them. One is my amazing governor, and the other is my president.— Sassafrass84 (@Sassafrass_84) March 2, 2023
But this doesn't sit right. Trump attacking Ron, Ron banning Trump supporters. Congrats, dems, you might have actually won 24 with… https://t.co/UFd6VJNZs9 pic.twitter.com/bBVM4tmZHW
In an exchange captured above, the security man asks the Trump protesters to disburse. When a MAGA woman objects on the basis of First Amendment freedoms — “We have a first amendment right to be here,” she says — the uniformed man agrees.
“Right, you do,” he says, “But not now.”
When the security man grows disgusted with the Trump supporters’ objections, he hurls the following invective at them: “Now you sound like CNN,” he says, “You sound just like CNN.”
DeSantis is currently promoting his campaign style book, The Courage To Be Free.