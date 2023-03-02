MAGA Trump Supporters Harassed at DeSantis Event, ‘Now You Sound Like CNN’

The GOP battle between Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and former President Donald Trump is starting to get nastier — and DeSantis hasn’t even announced that he will challenge Trump for the Republican presidential nomination.

Trump supporters showed up near a DeSantis book signing in full MAGA regalia with Trump 2024 ‘Save America’ signs at the ready and — according to the security detail who approached them — DeSantis did not appreciate their presence.

The uniformed man says: “They had me come out to tell you guys not to be here.”

“DeSantis’s people told you that we have to leave?” a Trump tout asks.

“Yes,” the uniformed man replies.

I have been staying out of the war between Trump and DeSantis. I support both of them. One is my amazing governor, and the other is my president.



But this doesn't sit right. Trump attacking Ron, Ron banning Trump supporters. Congrats, dems, you might have actually won 24 with… https://t.co/UFd6VJNZs9 pic.twitter.com/bBVM4tmZHW — Sassafrass84 (@Sassafrass_84) March 2, 2023

In an exchange captured above, the security man asks the Trump protesters to disburse. When a MAGA woman objects on the basis of First Amendment freedoms — “We have a first amendment right to be here,” she says — the uniformed man agrees.

“Right, you do,” he says, “But not now.”

When the security man grows disgusted with the Trump supporters’ objections, he hurls the following invective at them: “Now you sound like CNN,” he says, “You sound just like CNN.”

DeSantis is currently promoting his campaign style book, The Courage To Be Free.