MAGA Mama Kari Lake Says Trump Needs ‘Prayers’ Against Porn Star Rap

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis irritated many hardline MAGA adherents when he indicated that he had more important things to do than worry about the alleged persecution of Donald Trump. Some political talking heads think DeSantis has been too cavalier — after all, Trump rages that his potential arrest on a hush-money-to-porn-star charge is the most dangerous moment in U.S. history.

Doesn’t DeSantis recognize the peril? The Governor seemed not to concur with the Trump assessment of the gravity of the situation, saying dismissively: “I don’t know what goes into paying hush money to a porn star to secure silence over some type of affair — I just, I can’t speak to that.”

But who needs Governor DeSantis when you have almost-Governor Kari Lake of Arizona? Lake agreed prayers were needed, retweeting an audio recording of Trump saying the “best thing you can do for me is to pray for our Country and the safety of our Country.”

“The best thing you can do for me is to pray for our Country and the safety of our Country” -President Donald Trump pic.twitter.com/CvATQR7Bv8 — Kari Lake (@KariLake) March 21, 2023

Lake followed it up with a lone tweet of her own, saying simply “Pray America!” (Vituperative comments predictably ensued.)

Pray, America! ❤️🤍💙 — Kari Lake (@KariLake) March 21, 2023

Lake, who also believes the country is in grave danger, ran a prayer meeting this morning. This one was geared toward praying for the Arizona Supreme Court — like Trump, Lake doesn’t believe she lost her last election. She asserts the voting was rigged and keeps suing.

“Now, it’s time to pray together for the Supreme Court & praise God with great expectations!” she writes.

🚨TOMORROW🚨



Join our movement for a prayer event at Without Walls Church in Mesa at 10:30am!



We told you we'd bring our election case to the AZ Supreme court and we did.



Now, it's time to pray together for the Supreme Court & praise God with great expectations! pic.twitter.com/YM6ZKfUvB8 — Kari Lake (@KariLake) March 20, 2023

Lake is a name sometimes bandied about as a running mate for Trump 2024. A Trump-backed candidate, Lake rarely questions who wears the MAGA crown so her potential appeal to Trump is a ready kind.

But at CPAC Lake did make a bold claim for herself as the MAGA GOAT, saying: “I’m not just the most dangerous politician in America – I’m the most dangerous politician in the world because we are not going to let these people win.” Historically, that’s no way to curry favor with #45 — ask any former Trump advisor who flew too close to his sun.