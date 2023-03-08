Conservatives Rip Gov. Bill Lee Drag Photo Outing, Say No Hypocrisy

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee is an arch-conservative in a miniskirt — or at least that’s how he’s depicted in an ad run by the Human Rights Campaign that took up a full page in The Tennessean. That ad features what appears to be a young Lee smiling broadly in a cheerleader-type outfit.

The ad says this photo makes Lee a hypocrite for his severe anti-LGBTQ stances, including recent legislation to outlaw drag shows that might be seen by minors in the state. “Actions have consequences,” writes the HRC, “When you attack our rights, we will call out your hypocrisy at every turn.”

We sent a clear message to Governor Lee and anti-LGBTQ+ extremists like him with an ad in The Tennessean today. Actions have consequences. When you attack our rights, we will call out your hypocrisy at every turn. pic.twitter.com/a0NeRYMi5x — Human Rights Campaign (@HRC) March 7, 2023

But Lee’s conservative backers rip the so-called outing of Lee, believing the photo and the types of drag shows Lee wants to eradicate have little in common.

One Lee defender, who thinks the ad fails to sufficiently serve hypocrisy pie upon the governor, writes: “The 70s, 80s, and even a bit into the 90s, it was pretty common for High Schoolers to reverse dress. It in no way promoted transgenderism, so calling bill Lee a hypocrite is banal and just proves conservatives’ point for passing this bill.” Another calling foul on the hypocrisy charge writes: “Men jokingly dressing up as women does not equal drag queens sexualizing children. Nice try though.”

The Tennessean itself is reporting that Lee is under fire for his gender position. “Lee signed a total ban on gender-affirming health care for transgender children,” The Tennessean reports, “and a bill restricting ‘adult-oriented performances that are harmful to minors’ from public venues or spaces that aren’t age-restricted.”

Gender fluidity is a new concept for most Americans, who are only now being educated on the matter. Any flat-earther will tell you — even while using their GPS — education takes time. Comedian and social commentator Jon Stewart recently tackled the subject.