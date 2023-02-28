Entertainment, TV, Celebrity, Culture

Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Hard-Pumping Workout Video Hits 30 Million, Even Fans Cringe

by in Daily Edition | February 28, 2023

Marjorie_Taylor_Greene_(51771572120)

Marjorie Taylor Greene, photo: Gage Skidmore from Surprise, AZ, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene may have a future as a workout video YouTuber. The Georgia congresswoman posted some of her low-resolution workouts online, and by one Twitter count the views for her “butterfly pull-ups” and tortuous pushups are up to 30 million strong already.

You can sell a lot of influencer advertisement action on a video with views that high, in case Greene wants to start a new career.

Greene’s video naturally got a lot of attention and critique, some politically motivated but much of it purely on the physical routine she’s performing — and her technique.

Even among Greene’s ardent fans and political bedfellows, there is some concern she’s not doing the exercises properly — which could lead to injury. As one concerned citizen advises Greene: “Slow all of your exercises down and focus on form.”

For the level of divisiveness a Greene post usually causes, many of the comments here are tame by comparison, really concerned with what her body is actually doing. Here, for instance, is a comment by someone who isn’t going after Greene politically — just the opposite — but who agrees with most commenters about her push-up form. Not ideal is the conclusion.

An Air Force veteran also agrees that Greene’s undulating wave-like push-up movement doesn’t look familiar. Lauren Hough writes: “I say this as former air force. I have seen a lot of weird pushups. That was… uh. Something.”

Sincere though some critics may be, snark sneaks in and aims at the disconnect between Greene’s Spandex-clad thrusting and what makes Greene notable in the first place — her job in Congress, which requires different (and only possibly complementary) skills.

“Can you do a video of you reading something?” asks a commenter, who presumably prefers mind over body in legislators.