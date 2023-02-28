Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Hard-Pumping Workout Video Hits 30 Million, Even Fans Cringe

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene may have a future as a workout video YouTuber. The Georgia congresswoman posted some of her low-resolution workouts online, and by one Twitter count the views for her “butterfly pull-ups” and tortuous pushups are up to 30 million strong already.

You can sell a lot of influencer advertisement action on a video with views that high, in case Greene wants to start a new career.

Body, mind, and spirit.. Be unstoppable. pic.twitter.com/fLDksFFPTD — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) February 26, 2023

Greene’s video naturally got a lot of attention and critique, some politically motivated but much of it purely on the physical routine she’s performing — and her technique.

Even among Greene’s ardent fans and political bedfellows, there is some concern she’s not doing the exercises properly — which could lead to injury. As one concerned citizen advises Greene: “Slow all of your exercises down and focus on form.”

Butterfly pull-ups will destroy your rotator cuff. Your push-up form is terrible, hinging at the hip and rolling up. Deep squats done that quickly destroy the knees. Slow all of your exercises down and focus on form. Strength is built by time under tension. — 𝗠𝗶𝗰𝗵𝗮𝗲𝗹 𝗖𝗹𝗮𝗿𝗸𝘀𝗼𝗻 (@m_clarkson78) February 27, 2023

For the level of divisiveness a Greene post usually causes, many of the comments here are tame by comparison, really concerned with what her body is actually doing. Here, for instance, is a comment by someone who isn’t going after Greene politically — just the opposite — but who agrees with most commenters about her push-up form. Not ideal is the conclusion.

Pull-up wrong

Push-up so wrong

Squats fine

Policies are right: i am voting for policies ✅ — Asaad Sam Hanna (@AsaadHannaa) February 27, 2023

An Air Force veteran also agrees that Greene’s undulating wave-like push-up movement doesn’t look familiar. Lauren Hough writes: “I say this as former air force. I have seen a lot of weird pushups. That was… uh. Something.”

Sincere though some critics may be, snark sneaks in and aims at the disconnect between Greene’s Spandex-clad thrusting and what makes Greene notable in the first place — her job in Congress, which requires different (and only possibly complementary) skills.

“Can you do a video of you reading something?” asks a commenter, who presumably prefers mind over body in legislators.