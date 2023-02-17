Hillary Clinton Says In “Seeking Treatment” John Fetterman Shows Leadership

Hillary Clinton tweeted her support for Senator John Fetterman (D-PA) after Fetterman checked into Walter Reed Medical Center for treatment of clinical depression. Clinton, like many mental health advocates, praises Fetterman for “talking publicly about seeking treatment” — on the notion that shame about mental health issues too often prevents people from seeking treatment, as they would for an ailment that had no stigma, like a broken leg.

A broken spirit can be even more painful and damaging than a broken bone, and Clinton says Fetterman has “shown leadership in sharing his experience.”

Millions of Americans have depression. Some of them are in Congress. @JohnFetterman has shown leadership in sharing his experience and has doubtless helped others by talking publicly about seeking treatment. Wishing him a swift recovery. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) February 17, 2023

Clinton begins her tweet by saying that “millions of American have depression,” yet the real number is likely in the tens of millions. According to the National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH), an estimated 7.8% of adults in the United States experience at least one major depressive episode in a given year. In fact, the NIMH defines depression (also called major depressive disorder or clinical depression) as a “common but serious mood disorder.” Note the word common.

Fetterman, the newly elected senator who suffered a stroke before being elected, has had numerous health issues. But he is not alone among lawmakers in publicly acknowledging depression, with examples from both sides of the aisle, Republicans and Democrats.

In 2021, Rep. Don Beyer (D-VA) shared his personal experience with depression during a House floor speech in which he spoke in support of mental health resources for Americans. In 2019, Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) also opened up about his struggles with depression in a podcast interview, discussing the stigma surrounding mental health and the need to address it. Other members of Congress who have spoken publicly about their mental health struggles include Rep. Markwayne Mullin (R-OK) and Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA), among others.