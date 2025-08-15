NBA Superstar Tyrese Haliburton Sends Salty Message To New York Knicks Fans

NBA star Tyrese Haliburton of the Indiana Pacers, who got injured early in Game 7 of the 2025 NBA Finals against eventual winner the Oklahoma City Thunder, is recovering after undergoing surgery in June to repair his torn right Achilles tendon.

Although it’s been confirmed that Haliburton will miss the entire 2025-2026 season, Pacers fans were excited to see the 25-year-old, two-time NBA All-Star flaunting a photo of him wearing a fresh pair of his new signature basketball shoes by Puma, which he captioned it: “Feels good to have 2 shoes on again” with a blue heart and praying hands emojis.

Note: That’s the Puma Hali 1 in a new blue colorway with teal accents; it’s set to release in September 2025.

Feels good to have 2 shoes on again🙏🏽💙 pic.twitter.com/OU4gH8uDFw — Tyrese Haliburton (@TyHaliburton22) August 14, 2025

Haliburton’s injury during the final game drew empathy from fans across the NBA. Even New York Knicks fan replied to Haliburton’s post: “I don’t like you… but I’m glad you’re healing up. Speedy recovery to you sir.”

[NOTE: That fan is unusual in their generosity of spirit since the Pacers eliminated the Knicks last spring on their way to the Finals — and Haliburton did the opposite of endearing himself to New York fans by offering them the “choke” sign after New York’s late game futility.]

TYRESE HALIBURTON BUZZER BEATER FORCES OT 🤯🤯🤯



AND HE DID THE CHOKE SIGN TO THE KNICKS!!! pic.twitter.com/0jufr6naNl — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 22, 2025

Not surprisingly, Haliburton didn’t receive as much support in person when in New York last week. As seen below, sitting front row at a WWE event at the MetLife stadium, he received a standing ovation — of boos.

During one of the matches, WWE star John Cena walked over to Haliburton and took one of his crutches, which the wrestler then used effectively in the ring. Haliburton posted the video and wrote, “Miss y’all too NY.”