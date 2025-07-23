Scotland Police “Bracing for Demonstrations” During Trump Visit

President Donald Trump will travel on Friday to Scotland where he will open a new 18-hole golf course at his resort on the North Sea coast at Menie. (It is his second resort in the country where his late mother was born.)

Some locals continue to hold a grudge against Trump, claiming he never delivered on promises he made in 2006 when be first bought the estate.

The New York Times reported today that “The police in Scotland are bracing for demonstrations against Mr. Trump during his visit, which will include a weekend at his other Scottish resort, Trump Turnberry, on the west coast about 50 miles from Glasgow.”

Note: Trump faced large-scale protests in Scotland when he last visited the country as President in 2018. One protestor, a paraglider, flew over the Trump Turnberry golf course with a banner reading “Trump: well below par. #Resist.”

One U.S. publication that won’t be in the press pool covering Trump’s trip to Scotland is The Wall Street Journal. Trump has sued the Rupert Murdoch-owned news outlet after it published a story detailing a risque drawing of a woman allegedly signed by Trump and featured as part of a birthday gift for the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Senior Fellow at Media Matters for America Matthew Gertz responded: “It’s bad that the White House is banning WSJ from the trip — but I think the bigger scandal is that the president of the United States and his entourage are flying to Scotland on the public’s dime so he can ‘open a new 18-hole golf course at his resort.'”

Gertz provided a link to the Guardian article ‘Police Scotland deny putting pressure on staff over ‘complex’ Trump visit,’ with the subtitle “Assistant chief constable says force will use an ‘engaged approach’ as US president prepares to open new golf course.”

Note: The BBC reported that in addition to visiting both his golf courses in Scotland, Trump will also meet with meet with UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and Scottish First Minister John Swinney in Aberdeen during his trip.