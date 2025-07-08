Martina Navratilova Turned Away at Wimbledon Restaurant, “So Plan B”

Tennis legend Martina Navratilova, who won nine times at Wimbledon and holds the record for the most women’s singles titles in the tournament’s history, is back in the UK where she’s providing TV commentary and interviews with players at the 2025 Wimbledon Championship.

7 July 1990. Czech-born Martina Navratilova won her 9th and final Wimbledon Ladies’ Singles Championship by beating American Zina Garrison, 6–4, 6–1. It also proved to be her 18th and last ever Grand Slam Singles title win as well. pic.twitter.com/FTSSEakpvU — Prof. Frank McDonough (@FXMC1957) July 7, 2025

Navratilova revealed on Tuesday that she was turned away from the The Ivy Cafe, which is located in the heart of Wimbledon Village, because they don’t allow dogs into the restaurant. She wrote: “Well- tried to have dinner at the Ivy at Wimbledon, but they won’t allow Lulu in to the restaurant – so plan B.”

Well- tried to have dinner at the Ivy at Wimbledon, but they won’t allow Lulu into the restaurant- so plan B pic.twitter.com/mpNzsepgBx — Martina Navratilova (@Martina) July 8, 2025

More than one tennis fan said they were surprised that the restaurant didn’t make an exception for the tennis legend. When one asked, “Did you say, ‘Do you know who I am?'” Navratilova replied, “Nope.”

And since it’s social media and haters are gonna hate, Navratilova also faced with criticism for her attempt to dine with her dog.

When one replied: “It’s too hot outside for that poor pup to be in a carrier. Please keep Lulu in the hotel with the air conditioner on. Be a good pet mom..,” the tennis great replied, “FFS- First off she is 15 and in good health, it’s about 70F and not even close to being hot. Trying again about lecturing me about my dogs… seriously.”

