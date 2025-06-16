Stormy Daniels Reacts to Elon Musk Collaboration Suggestion, “No One Had It on Their Bingo Card”

Adult entertainment star Stormy Daniels, who testified in court that she had a sexual encounter with Donald Trump in 2006 and was paid $130,000 in hush money prior to the 2016 president election — which resulted in President Trump being charged with 34 felony counts and convicted in 2024 — continues to respond to negative comments by Trump supporters on X.

When told that she should thank Trump for boosting her career, Daniels often replies with laughter, as seen below.

These posts always make me laugh so hard. It's hilarious you don't realize you're proving your own comments wrong. https://t.co/uS0lJsuWZW — Stormy Daniels (@StormyDaniels) May 16, 2025

After the world’s richest man, Elon Musk, criticized Trump last week and their relationship seemed to break apart, more than one fan of Daniels suggested a collaboration between Daniels and Musk.

As one wrote: “Now would be a really fun time for @elonmusk to toggle that little switch so that @StormyDaniels posts can be seen far and wide.”

Haha! Tiny will start throwing mashed potatoes (again) if “horseface” is let out of the shadow ban barn unbridled 😂 https://t.co/V3gRRXHmLs — Stormy Daniels (@StormyDaniels) June 6, 2025

When another replied: “I need Musk and @StormyDaniels to post a photo together which will deliver the final blow and send Trump into a fit that will make ketchupgate look mild,” Daniels replied “The collab no one had on their bingo card” with a laughing crying emoji.