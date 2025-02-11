Dove Cameron Stuns in Sheer Mesh Top, Wraps Earbuds in Hair, “Don’t Throw Away Broken Tech If U Can Wear It!”

Nylon magazine spent the night with singer/actress Dove Cameron (Love Me Dead, Schmigadoon!, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Hairspray! Live) and has the photos to prove it.

As seen below, the former Disney Descendants star turned heads at the Fall 2025 fashion show of New York designer Collina Strada in a sheer white top and a high-low plaid ruffle skirt, and wrapped earbuds in her hair.

Nylon reported: “A night spent admiring @collinastrada Fall 2025 with @dovecameron is a night well spent — swipe through for some behind the scenes glam, bespoke headphone hair couture, and a sneak preview of the singer’s new song, coming later this month.”

Cameron had fun too, she wrote: “love filled night @collinastrada thank you for making me feel like myself !! ps don’t throw away broken tech if u can wear it !!”

Cameron was photographed by Sarah Krick, who also captured Cameron in a torn cami dress by Diesel (below).

Note: The Collina Strada store just opened in November on the corner of Canal and Orchard Streets in downtown Manhattan.

Get ready to see more of Cameron: she stars in the upcoming Amazon Prime series Obsession with Avan Jogia (Orphan Black: Echoes). The two play a young couple who meet in a supermarket and then “embark on an intense relationship” which gets even more intense after a dead body surfaces in her apartment and a police investigation reveals “grim secrets.”

Obsession is based on the bestselling novel 56 Days by Catherine Ryan Howard. Bonus: Karla Sousa (How to Get Away with Murder, Home Economics) co-stars.