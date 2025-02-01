Anya Taylor-Joy Stuns in Tiny Sheer Mini Dress, Stilettos “So Chic”

Hollywood movie star Anya Taylor-Joy (Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, The Menu, The Queen’s Gambit) is turning heads at Paris Fashion Week. As seen below, the blonde beauty struck a pose in a stunning black lace mini dress from the Nina Ricci Spring Summer 25 collection by Harris Reed.

Taylor-Joy’s fans are going wild over the fashion-forward ensemble and that unique black headband/visor hat.

Fashion designer Harris Reed called Taylor-Joy “my forever Nina Ricci muse” and fellow actress Lily Collins (Emily in Paris) replied: “Wowewweee.”

The white pearls jewelry is from Tiffany & Co.

Get ready to see more of Taylor-Joy: she stars in the upcoming AppleTV+ sci-fi movie The Gorge with Miles Teller (Top Gun: Maverick, Whiplash, Fantastic Four).

As seen in the trailer below, Taylor-Joy and Teller play two highly-trained operatives who fall in love while living dangerously on opposite sides of a mysterious gorge that they are on a mission to protect. The Gorge premieres on Valentine’s Day, February 14, 2025.

Taylor-Joy fans are excited to watch The Gorge. One replied to the trailer with a nod to The Queen’s Gambit: “This looks great. Seeing Anya Taylor-Joy playing chess is such a great easter egg!”