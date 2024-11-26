Tiffani Thiessen Turns Heads with Teen Daughter, “Both of You Are Gorgeous”

Hollywood star Tiffani Thiessen, who’s best known for her role as high school cheerleader Kelly Kapowski on the sitcom Saved by the Bell, spends a lot of quality time with her family. Thiessen, and her husband of close to 25 years, actor Brady Smith, have two children: a 14-year-old daughter, Harper, and a 13-year-old son, Holt.

With the photos below, Thiessen reported that she hosted an event at the Cosette Wine Bar in Los Angeles for the nonprofit organization Vow for Girls with her daughter (in the strapless green crop top), her mother, and her “TV daughter” Paris Berelc. (Berelc portrayed Alexa in the Netflix series Alexa & Katie; Thiessen played Alexa’s mom.)

Thiessen’s fans are going wild over the mother-daughter photo. More than one replied: “both of you are gorgeous!”

Thiessen wrote that Vow for Girls “raises awareness for girls around the world who don’t have the same freedom and choices about their futures as our daughters do.”

Perelc (above in the black top and cutoffs) elaborated: “12 millions girls are married before age 18 each year, which is 23 girls a minute or nearly one girl every 3 seconds. Child marriage is an intersectional issue, connected to gender, income, climate, political insecurity, and beyond. Every girl deserves the right to decide their future.”