Jenna Johnson Stuns in Backless Dress with Husband Val, ‘Wicked’

Dancing with the Stars professional dancer Jenna Johnson and her celebrity partner Joey Graziadei of The Bachelor are competing for a spot at the finale of Season 33. The duo is one of the five couples who will take the stage to showcase two all-new performances at the semi-finals round, which will air on Tuesday, November 19.

When not causing a stir on the dance floor, Johnson is often turning heads as she models fashion-forward ensembles including the grey corset dress below.

It’s not the first time Johnson has caught attention in a grey corset dress.

As seen below, Johnson also stunned at the Los Angeles premiere of the Disney movie Wicked starring Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, where she rocked a white sequin backless dress with colorful floral embellishments and a thigh-high slit.

Swipe photos below to see Johnson with her date, DWTS Mirror Ball trophy winner Val Chmerkovskiy, who wore a double-breasted black suit and long curls!

The other four couples competing at the semi-finales are: NFL wide receiver Danny Amendola and Witney Carson; actress/singer Chandler Kinney and Brandon Armstrong; rugby player Ilona Maher and Alan Bersten; and Olympic gold medalist gymnast Stephen Nedoroscik and Rylee Arnold.

Dancing with the Stars airs every Tuesday at 8 pm ET on ABC.