Emily Simpson Stuns in Plunging Cutout Jumpsuit, “OC Housewife of the Year”

The Real Housewives of Orange County star Emily Simpson turned heads at the annual STRUT Awards ceremony this week in a stunning black cutout bodycon jumpsuit with a plunging neckline. As seen in the photos below, Simpson co-hosted the event with her RHOC co-star Gina Kirschenheiter at Strut Bar & Club.

At the red carpet event, individuals in Orange County “who excel in their fields” are honored including Simpson who won the organization’s “OC Housewife of the Year” award — a new category this year.

[Winning the award means Simpson won more votes online than Gina, Katie Ginella, Heather Dubrow, Shannon Storms Beador, Tamra Judge, and Jennifer Pedranti.]

All proceeds from the STRUT Awards event benefit CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) OC, a non-profit organization that serves “severely abused, neglected and abandoned children” in Orange County.

Note: In Season 18 of RHOC, when not in the gym (maintaining her recent 40-pound weight loss), Simpson (a lawyer) is also known for her work with the California Innocence Project, a non-profit organization that provides pro bono representation to individuals who are wrongfully convicted with a goal of securing their release from prison.