Nina Dobrev Stuns in Navel-Plunging Suit, “My Jaw Is Still on the Floor”

Hollywood star Nina Dobrev (The Vampire Diaries, The Perks of Being a Wallflower) turned heads in London at former Spice Girls singer Victoria Beckham‘s fashion show.

With the photos below, featuring Dobrev in an unbuttoned and shirtless white suit with designer Beckham in a black tuxedo suit, Dobrev wrote: “my jaw is still on the floor from the Victoria Beckham show. zero notes. the collection, the atmosphere, absolute perfection. congratulations VB, thank you for having me.”

Celebrity fashion stylist Fiona Stile replied: “Chic af.”

Dobrev stunned in another fashion-forward white ensemble at Elie Saab’s fashion show in Paris.

With the photos above, Dobrev wrote: “no, i didn’t get married at the Elise Saab show. but i did have a great time.”

Note: Dobrev is in a relationship with Olympic gold medal winning snowboarder Shaun White.

Dobrev also turned heads in Paris in black as seen above in the bralette and mini skirt suit by Giambattista Valli, and below in a little black dress by designer Valerie Messika.