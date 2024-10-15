Kristen Bell Stuns in Backless Leopard Catsuit, “Everyone Wants This”

Hollywood movie star Kristen Bell (Frozen, Bad Moms, Veronica Mars) is promoting her new Netflix series Nobody Wants This.

Bell plays a 36-year-old agnostic who falls for a rabbi (Adam Brody, The O.C., Gilmore Girls) and, as the title suggests, the social circles and families of both characters are not thrilled about the unexpected romance.

As seen above and below, Bell and Brody are striking poses in a variety of stylish ensembles including a backless leopard-print catsuit.

As celebrity stylist Nicole Chavez said, “Everyone wants this.” Note: That chocolate brown tank bodycon dress is by Dissh and the sheer white two-piece suit below is by Khaite.

Get ready to see and hear more from Bell: Nobody Wants This has already been renewed for a second season and Bell is reprising her voice role as Anna for the third installment of the Disney musical animated film franchise, Frozen, with Idina Menzel and Jonathan Groff, among others.