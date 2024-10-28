Chrissy Teigen Stuns in Sheer Plunging Dress, “I Didn’t Think The Podium Would Be Clear”

When not hanging out at home with her husband, mega music star John Legend and their two adorable children, or campaigning for Vice President Kamala Harris, fashion model Chrissy Teigen is celebrating those around her who make her look gorgeous every day.

As seen in the photos below, Teigen stunned in a sheer black velvet dress with a plunging neckline and a hip-high slit at the InStyle magazine awards, where hair stylist Matt Rez was honored.

As seen in the video below, Teigen presented the award to Rez. When she approached the translucent podium, she told the audience, “Don’t look at my vagina,” before launching into her speech about how kind and generous Matt is and what a perfectionist he is.”

When InStyle shared the video, it wrote: “We promise nobody is looking down there when your hair is this good.”

Rez thanked Teigen, who he calls “one of the most beautiful humans,” for “the touching speech and making this night a dream come true and a memory that will live in my heart forever.”

Rez’s famous friends are chiming in with words of congratulatoins including singer Demi Lovato (“Sooo deserved!!! You are incredibly talented with such a sweet heart”) and former Riverdale star Lili Reinhart (“Sweet Matt. Congratulations on this amazing award!! So happy to have known you for 9 years!!??!!”) and Lucy Hale (“ooo deserved. Easiest person in the world to champion for. Love you !”)